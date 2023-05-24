Police: 1-year-old critically injured after falling off Northeast Baltimore balcony
BALTIMORE - A 1-year-old is in critical condition after falling from a third-story balcony Tuesday evening in Northeast Baltimore, police said.
Police responded around 5:40 p.m. to the 5100 block of Goodnow Road.
The child suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.
Because of the child's condition, homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
