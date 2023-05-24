Watch CBS News
Police: 1-year-old critically injured after falling off Northeast Baltimore balcony

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 1-year-old is in critical condition after falling from a  third-story balcony Tuesday evening in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Police responded around 5:40 p.m. to the 5100 block of Goodnow Road.

The child suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Because of the child's condition, homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 7:50 PM

