Inaugural UNCF Baltimore Mayor's Masked Ball raises money for Black college students

BALTIMORE -- The inaugural United Negro College Fund Baltimore Mayor's Masked Ball raised money to help send students to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

For more than 70 years, the United Negro College Fund has pledged to honor education and award HBCU scholarships. On Saturday, city leaders, alumni, and dignitaries enjoyed a night of music and honor for that cause: 

WJZ was the proud media sponsor of the gala, which was held at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor. WJZ anchors Miana Massey and Stephon Dingle were emcees at the ball. 

