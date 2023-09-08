Inaugural UNCF Baltimore Mayor's Masked Ball to raise scholarship money for HBCU students

BALTIMORE - This weekend's United Negro College Fund Baltimore Mayor's Masked Ball is aimed at fundraising for Black college students.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of the gala.

For more than 70 years, the United Negro College Fund has pledged to honor education and award scholarships to students like Morgan State student Rachel Simpson.

"I saw the email and I was like, 'Hey, maybe I will just apply," said Simpson, a scholarship recipient. "You never know if you are going to get the scholarship or not, but I wrote the essays that came along with it, and a few months later, I heard back and got the scholarship."

The Morgan State University junior is one of the beneficiaries of the UNCF scholarships that financially help send students to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, year after year.

"I came in as a freshman, I already had my major chosen so that made it easier for me to get acclimated to my classes," Simpson said. "Also lived in Maryland for a few years prior to coming to Morgan, so that just made the decision to come to Morgan a little bit easier."

As part of its ongoing commitment to advancing equity, the hospitality and management major says the scholarship was a lifesaver.

"Scholarships is really the only thing that is helping me get through college, so I really appreciate the support," Simpson said.

Simpson was stunned that the scholarship she was awarded went a long way.

"Fast forward to the end of my freshman year, they ended up renewing it for $10,000, to fund the next three years of my college life," Simpson said.

Simpson identifies herself as an example of what the philanthropic organization aims to do.

"I would say apply for any scholarship that you can," Simpson said. "There is so much research and sources out there that you can look to."

The inaugural UNCF Baltimore Mayor's Masked Ball, set for Saturday at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, promises to celebrate and fundraise money for young men and women.

The gala is expected to attract city leaders, alumni and dignitaries.

WJZ's Miana Massey and Stephon Dingle will be the event's emcee.

If you would like to donate and support UNCF, visit this website for ways you can contribute.