In pursuit of record-high temperatures as abnormally-warm February continues

BALTIMORE - Wednesday's warm front lifting through is laying the groundwork for Thursday's abnormally-high temperatures.

Thanks to a surge of warm air throughout the day, Thursday's afternoon highs are looking to be in the upper 70s.

We could possibly hit 80 degrees, which would break a nearly 150-year-old record.

Temperatures shaping up nicely for your Thursday afternoon. Find a reason to go outside and enjoy it! #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/rxeMJMkAqG — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) February 22, 2023

In its entirety, January of 2023 ran warmer than average by nearly 10 degrees on average.

So far, this February has run eight degrees above average.

With this in mind, the possibility of breaking a record of 78 degrees set back in 1874 doesn't seem too far out of the realm of possibilities.

We will have to keep a close eye on the temperatures throughout the day Thursday to see if the record books will say 2/23/2023 as the new record high, instead of 1874.

The warmest February day in Baltimore was 83 degrees on February 25, 1930, according to extremeweatherwatch.com.