First Alert Forecast: Drying out this afternoon

BALTIMORE - Rain will taper off from south to north as the afternoon progresses.

Any icing that is occurring in western Maryland will end by early this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

#WJZFirstAlert

Rain will hold off in the Baltimore Area until mid morning. The wet weather is associated with a warm front that will leave us with temps in the upper 70s tomorrow!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/oKh71B4ULH — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 22, 2023

A warm front will lift through the region by tonight and this will bring unseasonably warm weather to the area on Thursday.

High temperatures Thursday afternoon will reach the 70s areawide, with some areas seeing highs near 80 degrees! The record high for BWI on Thursday is 78 degrees last set in 1874.

We have a good chance of tying that record.

Cooler weather returns for Friday and the weekend.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday but will turn mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with chances for showers. More rain is expected Monday with another storm system.

Temperatures through the period will return to close to or slightly above average.

Highs will reach the low to mid 50s through next week.