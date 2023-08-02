Watch CBS News
In new pleading, public defenders ask Maryland Supreme Court to keep Adnan Syed free

The defense team for Adnan Syed submitted legal arguments to Maryland's highest court Wednesday, asking the justices to reverse an appellate court decision that reinstated Syed's murder conviction in the killing of Hae Min Lee, his ex-girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School.

In a 73-page brief, Syed's public defenders argued the issue was moot because Baltimore prosecutors had already dismissed the case against Syed - and thus his conviction could not then be reinstated by the courts.

This story by Tim Prudente continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: In new pleading, public defenders ask Maryland Supreme Court to keep Adnan Syed free

First published on August 2, 2023 / 7:30 PM

