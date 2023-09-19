Imprisoned youth will auction off their art at Artscape 2023

Imprisoned youth will auction off their art during Artscape 2023

BALTIMORE -- Artscape 2023 kicks off this weekend! The festival will feature artists from all walks of life. One display will showcase art made by youth inside the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.

They created their pieces as part of an art therapy program. The participants range between the ages of 14 years old and 18 years old.

(T.L., S.W., and R.H. are youth inside the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center. For legal reasons, WJZ can only identify them by their initials.)

Their art expresses complex emotions and the internal struggles they face while imprisoned.

"The heart is love, but maybe the love is not real love," T.L. said of his artwork. " That's why it's black."

One piece has the words "F-POD" painted on a dark background.

"That's the pod that I'm on," S.W. said. "So. I just thought of it and put it there because even though there's positive things in the programs here, it's kind of a negative place to be."

At Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center, art therapy is like an escape.

"I think the impact really speaks for itself when I'm rolling up with the cart and the kids start dancing in the window and going, "'Miss Hundley!'" Art therapist Bo Hundley said,

Hundley combines art with neuroscience and mental health training to help young people cope with their difficulties.

Hundley said they used the prompts, "I am", "life is" and "equity is" to make the art pieces that are to be auctioned off Artscape 2023.

"You get to be reminded that these are children, and they all had their stories, and they all have their trials and tribulations that they had to overcome," Hundley said.

Art therapy is part of the statewide 'CHAMPS' program for youth in detention centers. Coordinator Lisa LaPrade said they participated in Artscape 2018.

"It gave them a sense of pride knowing that they created something and it's actually hanging in someone's house right now," LaPrade said.

Making the art allows them to reflect on their experiences and find new ways to express themselves.

"It gives you time to think about the actions and things you could do differently," T.L. said.

"Your emotions are really just temporary, but it's your choice how you want to take it," R.H. said.

All the profits from the auction will be given to the youth to pay off their restitution. You can check out their art on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Gordon Plaza on Mt. Royal Avenue.

For more information about Artscape 2023, go to https://www.artscape.org/. WJZ is a proud sponsor of the event.