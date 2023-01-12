'I'm Ravenized': Fans get cars stenciled with Ravens' logo ahead of playoff game

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are storming into the playoffs.

The Ravens are getting fans fired up by stenciling logos on fans' cars.

The logos were spray-painted on those cars early Thursday morning in the parking lot of M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore plays the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night in the AFC Wild Card round.

Starting at 6 a.m., crews were out getting cars "Ravenized."

"It's been amazing," said participant Emily. "The energy has been fun and we're happy to be out."

On this occasion, the Ravens were spray-painting the town purple.

Fans lined their cars in the M&T Bank stadium parking lot Thursday morning as they were greeted by cheerleaders and mascot to get a Ravens logo stenciled onto their car.

"I just feel like I'm Ravenized," a fan said. "Paint the whole truck, I don't care."

Fans even left with some free goodies.

"The playoffs are another level," said Josh Lukin, Ravens Director of Brand Strategy and Advertising. "It kind of feels like opening week all over again so we're hoping to tap into that and keep the fans going."

And of course, the fun doesn't stop here.

The Ravens' pop-up shop, filled with merchandise, was open again.

"The other side of the stadium, our pop-up shop returns," Lukin said. "You can get your playoff gear.

"Tomorrow, we have a full day, Playoff Purple Caravan, morning till night."

Overall, Ravens fans are hopeful for a victory on Sunday.