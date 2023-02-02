Maryland governor and Orioles push for agreement on Camden Yards lease deal

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and the Baltimore Orioles announced on Wednesday a joint commitment to creating a long-term, public-private partnership that develops and revitalizes the Camden Yards complex.

Moore's office said in a statement on Wednesday that Camden Yards would continue to be a magnet for sports tourism and evolve under the umbrella of a partnership between the state of Maryland and the city of Baltimore.

"When Camden Yards opened thirty years ago, the Baltimore Orioles revolutionized baseball and set the bar for the fan experience," said Governor Wes Moore. "We share the commitment of the Orioles organization to ensuring that the team is playing in a world-class facility at Camden Yards for decades to come and are excited to advance our public-private partnership. We look forward to writing the next chapter of major league baseball in Maryland as we continue to make magic for fans and meaningful investment for communities across our state."

The joint announcement comes as the family of John Angelos, the Orioles chairman and CEO, is engaged in a public legal battle over control of two major assets belonging to his father, Peter Angelos: the Baltimore Orioles and the Angelos Law Firm.

Peter Angelos—the majority owner of the Orioles—remains in poor health following a collapse in 2017. He is suffering from advanced stage dementia, according to court documents obtained by WJZ's media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

John Angelos has accused his older brother John, and mother Georgia, of draining more than $65 million from their father Peter Angelos' bank account.

Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge Keith Truffer accepted an agreement reached in January by attorneys for all four members of the Angelos family transferring the Angelos Law Firm to a conservatorship.

Details of the agreement are not immediately available as the case remains under seal. Attorneys are hoping to keep the proceedings private. A jury trial is scheduled to start in July.