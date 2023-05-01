At least 6 dead after dust storm causes 80-vehicle pile-up on Illinois highway

Dust storm leads to fatal Illinois highway pileup Dust storm leads to fatal pileup on Illinois highway 01:45

At least 6 people are dead following a pile-up involving up to 80 vehicles on Interstate 55 south of Springfield, Illinois, on Monday, Illinois State Police said.

A dust storm led to a massive pile-up involving 20 commercial vehicles and 40 to 60 passenger cars, police said at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Two of the tractor-trailers involved in the crash caught fire, Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said.

He said at least six people died, all in the northbound lanes, and more than 30 people on both sides of the highways were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The initial crash happened on the northbound side of the highway, followed by another on the southbound side, according to police.

Officials said the highway will remain closed through the afternoon and possibly until tomorrow morning.

Kevin Schott, director of emergency services in Montgomery County, said it was a "very difficult scene" and one that's "very hard to train for."

"We had to search every vehicle, whether they were involved in the accident or just pulled over, to check for injuries," he said, adding that people were "upset — visibly so, understandably so."

Authorities set up staging areas away from the crash site to help travelers reunite with friends and family.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, police said.