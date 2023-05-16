'I think Lamar (Jackson) knows we would like him' at voluntary workouts, Ravens GM says on podcast

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens continue holding voluntary workouts this month.

With star quarterback Lamar Jackson finally under a long-term contract, Ravens' General Manager Eric DeCosta was asked on the Adam Jones Podcast, sponsored by our media partner The Baltimore Banner, if Jackson should be at off-season workouts.

Earlier this month, Jackson signed a five-year extension reportedly worth up to $260 million.

"Our offseason program is not a mandatory program so it's up to the player," DeCosta said. "We can make our feelings known. I think Lamar knows we would like him here but that's going to be up to the player."

The Ravens, on Wednesday, will have their second "football camp" at the Under Armour Training Facility in Owings Mills. Last week, Jackson didn't attend.

Right now, there's no indication of whether he will be at Wednesday's program.

The Ravens then start voluntary Organized Team Activities (or OTAs) on Monday.

These programs are collectively bargained between the league owners and the player's association.

"I'm not going to have a strong opinion on that right now because it is collectively bargained," DeCosta said. "Players have the right to do what they want to do."

There are 10 OTA voluntary workouts before the mandatory minicamp on June 13 to 15.

"Some guys are here, some guys are not," DeCosta said. "Some guys are here for part of the program, some guys are not here for any of the programs and some guys are here every single day."

Jackson has missed 10 games combined the past two years and was unable to finish both seasons.

He passed for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season and gained more than 760 yards. In 2021, Jackson passed for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

The 32nd overall pick in 2018 won the NFL MVP in 2019.

The Ravens, this offseason, added wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, along with first-round draft pick Zay Flowers.

They also hired Todd Monken to be the team's new offensive coordinator.

"We support Lamar," DeCosta said. "We do think it is best for all of our players to be here. We do have a new offensive coordinator. I think it is really important that our offense is on the same page. I'm confident we will be on the same page by the time September rolls around."

The Ravens will hold training camp in late July before hosting the Eagles on Aug. 11 in the first preseason game.

They open the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium.