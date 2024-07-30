Humidity is back in Maryland as we brace for intense heat starting Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- The humidity is back in full force and that means our Tuesday morning has a distinct muggy feel as you head out the door. Morning temperatures are in the low to mid 70s and we'll top out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

We have to bank on mostly cloudy skies today, with just a few breaks of sun. A batch of showers and storms will likely push through in the late afternoon and evening.

Brace for tough heat starting tomorrow. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 90s, and the same is expected on Thursday and Friday with heat index values between 100° and 103°.

There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms each afternoon, with the best chances occurring on Friday. Wednesday and Thursday's chances will be more isolated.

After Friday's storm chances, a front will slowly push through the area during the first part of Saturday, bringing another chance for showers and storms, mainly in areas east of I-95. Otherwise, the weekend overall looks pretty good for Artscape. Aside from the chance for storms on Saturday, expect plenty of time to enjoy outdoor activities and a slight drop in humidity as we head into the first part of Sunday.