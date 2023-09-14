Howard County Public Schools changes start times amid continued bus service challenges

BALTIMORE -- Three weeks into the school year and Howard County Public Schools are still having issues with bus service.

Now, the school system just announced it's changing its start times to try to solve the problem.

The new school start times will begin on September 20. Some schools will start 10 minutes earlier, while others will start a few minutes later.

It's been a rocky start to the school year for parents in Howard County.

"I would just say chaotic would be the best word," parent Stephanie de Wit said.

Parents have been dealing with inconsistent bus service as the school system adjusts to using a new bus contractor called Zum.

Stephanie de Wit said two of her kids have been impacted.

"My oldest rides a Zum bus and she has consistently arrived to school at or after school start time," de Wit said. "She was actually marked absent one day."

The superintendent for Howard County Schools, Dr. Michael Martirano, was not available for an interview with WJZ on Thursday, but we did obtain a copy of the notice he sent to parents explaining the changes.

He said buses are getting delayed because of insufficient route timing and traffic delays, resulting in a domino effect making buses later and later.

"Something needs to be done," de Wit said. "There's obviously a problem with transportation. I'm not sure this is the solution."

This is the second time Howard County Schools has changed its start times.

They were changed last school year, making them start later for the 2023-2024 school year.

With these latest changes, parents we talked to, like Amanda Clark, said they feel like they're being jerked around.

Her daughter is in middle school.

"It's kind of led to a point of do I need to adjust my work-life home balance to make sure I can take her to school and pick her up?" Clark said.

In his notice to parents, the superintendent said he's anticipating there may still be delays when the new start times go into effect.

In the meantime, he's asking parents to be patient. He hopes there will be improvement soon.