Howard County says 20 school bus routes scrapped for first week of school

BALTIMORE -- Some parents in Howard County are asked to make alternative arrangements for their students to get to school this week after bus drivers for 20 routes called out, the school district said.

The announcement comes after a frantic first day of school with major delays in the bus schedule.

"One of the HCPSS bus contractors, Zum Transportation, has informed us that they will not be able to cover 20 routes due to driver callouts for the remainder of this week," Howard County Schools said in a statement.

All students who are absent or tardy due to issues with transportation will be considered excused absences, the district said.

As provided by HCPS, the routes that Zum will not be able to cover for August 29 - September 1 are:

1020 - Mt Hebron HS, Patapsco MS, St John's Lane ES

1023 - Centennial HS, Centennial Lane ES, St John's Lane ES

1148 - Atholton HS, Cradlerock ES

1161 - Atholton HS, Thunder Hill ES

1163 - Wilde Lake HS, Wilde Lake MS

1165 - Atholton HS, Wilde Lake MS

1168 - Atholton HS, Mayfield Woods MS, Bellows Spring ES

1191 - Long Reach HS, Lake Elkhorn MS, Atholton ES

1078 - Clarksville MS, Pointers Run ES

1090 - Reservoir HS, Hammond MS, Forest Ridge ES

1155 - Oakland Mills HS, Phelps Luck ES, Thunder Hill ES

1201 - Long Reach HS, Phelps Luck ES, Atholton ES

1122 - Patuxent Valley MS, Murray Hill MS

1144 - Atholton HS, Swansfield ES, Waterloo ES

1053 - Dunloggin MS, Burleigh Manor MS, Northfield ES

1176 - Atholton HS, Talbot Springs ES, Waterloo ES

1089 - Hammond HS, Bollman Bridge ES, Gorman Crossing ES

1070 - Hammond HS, Hammond MS, Guilford ES

1173 - Clarksville MS, Pointers Run ES, Swansfield ES

1154 - Wilde Lake HS, Wilde Lake MS, Running Brook ES

According to Superintendent Michael Martirano, delays often happen at the start of the school year because drivers are learning their routes and Monday morning, more than 200 buses were trying to leave the bus depot at the same time, causing a major traffic bottleneck.

The superintendent also said one of the issues that caused delays was the fact that some bus numbers did not match the ones parents found on the school district's "Connect" website, which is a platform used to communicate with parents.

The buses are addressing the signage problem by having signs in their windows with the numbers that align with those found in the HCPSS Connect website.

The contractor currently has drivers in the training pipeline and is working to address the vacancies, the district said.