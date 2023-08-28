Howard County Public Schools issue update after school bus transportation challenges

BALTIMORE -- The Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) issued a statement to families after several bus transportation issues Monday morning.

HCPSS said that some Family File Bus Locator numbers did not match up with the actual number on the side of the corresponding school bus. For afternoon dismissal, all buses will have a window sign displaying the correct Family File Bus Locator numbers to help clear up the confusion, according to superintendent Martirano.

In addition to the bus number mismatch, the county also experienced a spike in bus delays. "A major bottleneck this morning was due to over 200 buses exiting the same bus lot," Martirano said. "That bus contractor has made an adjustment to the bus lot departure procedures to ensure this does not occur again."

HCPSS has confirmed that all bus routes will be covered for afternoon dismissal, but some delays are to be expected.

"We have received confirmation from transportation contractors that all routes will be covered this afternoon, even if it requires buses doubling back to return to the school and cover another route," Martirano said. "For that reason, we are preparing for some delays during dismissal. All students will be supervised at the school until such a time that they are transported home."

The following bus routes will require a double run according to the HCPSS. If your child is assigned to the following buses in Family File/School Bus Locator, they may arrive at their designated bus stop later than scheduled.

1003, Mt. Hebron HS, Patapsco MS, Hollifield Station ES

1189, Long Reach HS, Phelps Luck ES, Thunder Hill ES

1056, Reservoir HS, Hammond MS

1076, Clarksville MS, Pointers Run ES

1078, Clarksville MS, Pointers Run ES

1090, Hammond HS, Bollman Bridge ES, Gorman Crossing ES

1053, Dunloggin MS, Burleigh Manor MS, Northfield ES

1155, Oakland Mills HS, Phelps Luck ES, Thunder Hill ES

1020, Mt. Hebron HS, Patapsco MS, St. John's Lane ES

1040, Centennial Lane ES, St. John's Lane ES

HCPSS said it's currently reviewing procedures for morning pick-up to ensure Tuesday's transportation is safe and timely. An additional transportation update will be released Monday evening.