Howard County residents weigh in on top issues ahead of 2024 Presidential Election

BALTIMORE-- The 2025 election is at the top of minds for residents in Howard County.

Like most of the country, the voters, WJZ Reporter Dennis Valera spoke to, say the economy is one of their top issues. And they want the next president to do something about it.

The Economy

"Yeah, bringing down inflation," a Howard County resident said when asked about his priorities for the winner of the 2025 election. "Of course the economy, I want people to be able to survive," another stated.

Mark Belcher, who works in Howard County, says his quality of life has not adjusted much, yet, "I'm paying almost twice as much as I was before now to live there [Howard County], and it's just like, why?"

"You have to fill your pocket. Are we doing better than [we were] four years ago? I don't think so," a separate voter commented.

Immigration

But for Veronique Nzabandora, immigration is driving her vote. As a naturalized citizen herself, she wants a president who'll be tough on the border.

"It took me four years to process my immigration to get into the U.S. I entered this nation legally with a document. They vetted me, they checked me. So, it doesn't feel good to see thousands and thousands come through our border without being vetted," she explained.

Public Safety

Another significant issue that arose was public safety, not only on our streets but also within our schools.

Renu Marthur says she wants elected leaders, nationally and locally, that'll make them safer.

"I have two younger kids. I want them to go to school. There should be no violence in there. And they should be reading, growing up in a nice environment," Marthur of Ellicott City said.

"Country before party..."

Several voters also told WJZ they're concerned with the country's state of democracy.

"Country before party, before policy," Cathy Parrish of Ellicott City stated when asked about her expectations for elected leaders. "That our country remains intact as a leading democracy in the world."