Howard County man recalls attacks by Hamas while living in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023

BALTIMORE -- Alex Gamerman recalls the moments Israel was attacked on October 7, 2023. He was living in Jerusalem when the country was under attack by Hamas.

"I live in Jerusalem, so it doesn't get targeted as frequently with rockets," said Gamerman, who is originally from Howard County. "I grabbed my shoes, I ran downstairs, I banged on all my neighbors' doors to wake them up. "I called my parents and I said, 'I think we're under attack.'"

Gamerman spent six years in Jerusalem before moving back to Maryland last July.

Traumatic attack

On the eve of the attack, which coincided with the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, Gamerman spent the night dancing with some of his adoptive family.

On Oct. 7, he woke up and started to read a book and it wasn't long after he started hearing missiles. The attack by Hamas on Israel is considered to be the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust.

As Gamerman learned more about the severity of the attack, the impact was most evident for him seeing shuttered businesses. He spoke with a store owner about the attacks.

"He looked very distraught," Gamerman said. "I said, 'Aaron, how are you feeling?' He said, 'Not so good, my son is flying a helicopter right now over Gaza.'"

With the Israel-Hamas War showing no signs of ending, the conflict continues to be traumatic for the Jewish community. Gamerman said he copes by pulling strength from the roots of his family and community.

"This is our installment of a 3,000-year saga," Gamerman said. "All it takes is light to expel the darkness and that does happen. It's happened historically and it will happen this time."

Living in Israel

Gamerman said his six years in Jerusalem were among the best years of his life.

He said that even though the strength in his faith has flickered, he said the Jewish community is pulling to together to say strong.

"You have this huge melting pot and most people are really welcoming," Gamerman said. "They'll take you in and make you part of their family."

Memorializing the victims

Chabad Lubavitch, a synagogue in Howard County, is hosting a community event to memorialize the victims of the attack, as well as celebrate Simchat Torah from 5:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. on October 24.