Howard County man charged with sexually abusing teen employee

BALTIMORE -- An Ellicott City man has been charged with sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy whom he employed, according to Howard County Police.

Joshua Duerk, 54, is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, and third- and fourth-degree sex offenses.

Duerk turned himself in on August 23., and is held on a $100,000 bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Police said the incident occurred at Duerk's home in Ellicott City on August 16.

Detectives opened an investigation on August 17., and learned that Duerk owns a small business, and has employed teens in the past.

Duerk was also a volunteer coach at Centennial High School from 2007-2010 and is known to attend athletic events at the school regularly.

Detectives are asking for any additional victims or anyone who may have information to come forward by contacting police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.