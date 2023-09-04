Howard County makes progress as pressure to smooth school bus operations continues

BALTIMORE -- School bus routes in Howard County continue to experience disruptions as the school year enters its second week. However, officials are optimistic as they reported significant progress over the Labor Day weekend.

ZUM, the district's newest school transportation contractor, said that it has hired several new bus drivers in an effort to expedite the return to a regular bus schedule, following a series of logistical challenges during a chaotic first week of school.

Last week, the company cited reasons for the issues, such as driver callouts, shortages, and delays in state certification processes.

ZUM said it successfully recruited, trained, and certified 30 additional drivers over the weekend.

A student from Atholton High School, David Adeyemi, recounted the first week's transportation issues.

"Class started like 10 minutes late because all the people weren't here. We were really surprised with how the buses were going this year." Adeyemi said.

Atholton High School still has four bus routes temporarily suspended.

The previous week saw more than 2,000 students left without transportation to school. As of Tuesday, the district has confirmed that 11 bus routes have been restored, albeit with new bus numbers.

Howard County Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano addressed the situation last Wednesday, expressing his deep regret.

"Quite frankly, I am devastated. We will do better, and we need to do better," Martirano said.

In response to the ongoing driver shortages, ZUM has placed recruitment signs at several schools throughout the county.

Long Reach High School had one route restored this weekend, and another route remains temporarily suspended. It's one of nine routes in the district without a bus driver.

As the new week unfolds, the district hopes for smoother operations with more routes restored.