Here's how to celebrate Baltimore Pride this weekend

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this Pride month with events such as parades, dance parties, festivals, 5ks and block parties.

The theme for this year's Pride celebration is "Power Of The Past, Force Of the Future." The annual event, hosted by the Pride Center of Maryland, is set to take place through June 16 in locations throughout the city.

Here's what's happening this Pride weekend in Baltimore.

Friday, June 14

Mt.Vernon Pride: A street festival with artists, local vendors, businesses, live music and events for kids. The event is teaming up with The Drinkery, Pride Baltimore and Adam Galaxy Vintage Showroom to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

200 block of Read Street from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Youth Pride Dance Party: Free dance party for youth 18 and under. The event, run by Star Track, is teaming up with Black Equity, Baltimore Pride and Black Arts District to host an event for kids with an open mic, youth climb, and drag show.

La Familia Soundstage from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Twilight on the Terrace: The annual gala, hosted by Cupcake Vineyards and the Pride Center of Maryland, includes an open bar, food and music at the Baltimore Museum of Art. Proceeds go to the Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Pride Center of Maryland. Tickets are $169

Baltimore Museum of Art from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ridin' The Rails: The B&O Railroad Museum is celebrating Pride with a Pride train that leaves the station at 8 p.m., kicking off an outdoor dance party with drag performers Aave Blue, Ervena Chloe, Sorority Heights, Stormi Skye and last but not least, RuPaul Queen Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige. Finally, the 2024 King and Queen of Baltimore Pride will be crowned. Get your tickets here.

B&O Railroad Museum from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday, June 15

Parade & Block Party: The block party will feature vendors and will be headlined by Saucy Santana, Rue Pratt and Davon Fleming.

North Avenue and N. Charles Street from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Latin Pride Stage: Visit the Latin Pride Stage at Baltimore's Pride block party.

North Avenue and N. Charles Street from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

DCATS x TMSC Pride Mixer: Celebrate and meet new people at Pride together at this Charles Village brewery.

Peabody Heights Brewing, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

"Untangled" Baltimore Pride Afterparty: Immerse yourself in diverse sounds from House, Latin, and Top 40 in the Cowboy Carter Room at PBR, to Hip-Hop, R&B and Afrobeats at Angels Rock Bar.

Power Plant Live!, 7 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Sunday, June 16

Pride 5K: Walk or run with PRIDE presented by Blue Cheetah Sports Timing and the Pride Center of Baltimore. Sign up here.

Druid Hill Park from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Lady Lisa Drag Stage: Join in on fun music from local entertainers for an all-day event.

Druid Hill Park, 1 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the complete list of Pride events and more details, head to the festival's website.