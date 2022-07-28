Homicide investigation launched after 20-year-old woman found dead in Aberdeen
BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after a 20-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday in Aberdeen, police say.
Officers responded around 5 p.m. to the first block of E. Inca Street, for a reported cardiac arrest, according to the Aberdeen Police Department.
There, the woman was found dead. Police said the woman's body had injuries consistent with a homicide, but they did specify what the injuries were.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will determine the cause of her death. An investigation is ongoing, police said.
