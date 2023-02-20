Watch CBS News
Home of slain Baltimore student shot over the weekend, family spokesperson says

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The home of Deanta Dorsey's family was shot up over the weekend, Thiru Vignarajah, the spokesperson for the Dorsey family, announced Monday.  

Vignarajah believes least two bullets struck the home, but as many as five gunshots may have been fired.

Multiple bullets allegedly hit the home, some striking the door, and one going through one of the windows. 

Eleven family members, including four children, were inside at the time, but there were no injuries, Vignarajah said.    

Baltimore Police said that around 1:45 a.m. February 18, they were called to the home in response to a report of destruction of property, and a firearm discharging.  

They said it appeared that a home had been hit by bullets multiple times, but the residents of the home were unharmed.   

The statement from police did not detail how many individuals were in the home, nor the number of gunshots fired. 

16-year-old Deanta Dorsey, a student at Edmondson-Westside High School, was shot and killed last month at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center.  The shooting also left four other students injured. 

An arrest was made in the investigation just last week, after police used surveillance images to locate one of the suspects.   

The State's Attorney's office released a statement in response to Vignarajah's Monday afternoon.  While they said they're unable to comment on the investigation, they questioned Vignarajah's regard for the family's safety.  

