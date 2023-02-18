Surveillance images key in arrest of 16-year-old boy accused of murdering another teenager

BALTIMORE -- The family of 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey was overcome with grief and unable to speak at a news conference their lawyer convened on Friday to address the arrest of another teenager in his murder.

Their attorney, Thiru Vignarajah, thanked police for making the arrest on their behalf.

"The family is grateful that this has been charged as a first-degree murder," he said. "They are grateful that it is being tried in adult court because as seriously as we take every child victim in this city, we also have to take seriously the crimes that are being committed by juveniles. There are no winners in cases like this. The young man charged with first-degree murder is also a tragedy."

Press conference with 16yo homicide victim Deanta Dorsey’s family and former prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah underway. He says they are grateful to police for their work getting an arrest in the case. @wjz pic.twitter.com/uLqZBkfSaF — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 17, 2023

Vignarajah said surveillance images were crucial in the arrest of the 16-year-old suspect—the same age as Dorsey—and he believes another suspect is still on the loose.

"The family is not going to rest until all the individuals responsible for this murder are brought to justice," he said. "It is our understanding there is another individual. The early photographs suggested that. The camera footage was an important part of the investigation. We are under the impression that there is a strong case against the defendant."

Southwest District Murder Arrest



In reference to the quintuple shooting that occurred on January 4, 2023, in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue, detectives have arrested a 16-year-old male. https://t.co/DlgoNBQhVM pic.twitter.com/vY8XN8A09N — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) February 16, 2023

The sister of Timothy Reynolds, the man who police said was killed by a then-14-year-old squeegee worker near the Inner Harbor last July, spoke in support of the Dorsey family.

"What affects one of us affects all of us, and we need to come together as people and fight for our young people before they become perpetrators and before they become victims," Becky Reynolds said. "I'm here for the Dorsey family. My family is here for them, and we are going to stand here together and fight for our youth, so they don't fall victim to these senseless crimes."

Dorsey's family has spoken to WJZ in the past about their heartbreak and pleaded for justice.

“My grandson’s blood is on the streets of Baltimore City. I will not rest until justice is done”Powerful words from the grandmother of 16yo Deanta Dorsey, killed at Edmondson Village Shopping Center, as she demands action in the case. “Governor Wes, please help us!” @wjz pic.twitter.com/TtsNifgKiW — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 25, 2023

Their loved one is sadly one of many teenagers shot and killed in Baltimore this year.

February 05, 2023 at 6:16pm Mr. Andres Moreno was shot and killed in the 1800 block of East 29th Street. Submit a tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP to be eligible for a reward up to $8,000. pic.twitter.com/c8YNwQbJlG — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) February 13, 2023

Four other teenagers were injured in the same shooting that killed Dorsey. Police said on Thursday the suspect was processed and held at Baltimore's Central Booking.