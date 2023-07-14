Heroes of Harbor Hospital: Learn how doctors and nurses treated 19 victims in Baltimore's mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- On Sunday, July 2nd, doctors and nurses at MedStar Harbor Hospital's emergency room sprung into action, to learn just what it took to treat 19 victims of a mass shooting in Baltimore's Brooklyn community.

In this WJZ special, WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren learned just what it took for medical personnel to handle the unprecedented situation.

Previous: Heroes of Harbor Hospital: Doctors, nurses recount 'organized chaos' treating 19 patients from Baltimore mass shooting

WJZ spoke to six members of the medical team who helped coordinate the response and treat the wounded in what is believed to be Baltimore's largest mass shooting.

MedStar's Harbor Hospital is the closest to the Brooklyn neighborhood, where multiple people opened fire at an annual block party.