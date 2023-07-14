Watch CBS News
Local News

Heroes of Harbor Hospital: Learn how doctors and nurses treated 19 victims in Baltimore's mass shooting

By Mike Hellgren

/ CBS Baltimore

Heroes of Harbor Hospital: Doctors, nurses recount 'organized chaos' treating 19 patients from Balti
Heroes of Harbor Hospital: Doctors, nurses recount 'organized chaos' treating 19 patients from Balti 18:52

BALTIMORE -- On Sunday, July 2nd, doctors and nurses at MedStar Harbor Hospital's emergency room sprung into action, to learn just what it took to treat 19 victims of a mass shooting in Baltimore's Brooklyn community.

In this WJZ special, WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren learned just what it took for medical personnel to handle the unprecedented situation.

Previous: Heroes of Harbor Hospital: Doctors, nurses recount 'organized chaos' treating 19 patients from Baltimore mass shooting

WJZ spoke to six members of the medical team who helped coordinate the response and treat the wounded in what is believed to be Baltimore's largest mass shooting.   

MedStar's Harbor Hospital is the closest to the Brooklyn neighborhood, where multiple people opened fire at an annual block party.  

Mike Hellgren
mike-hellgren.jpg

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren came to WJZ in the spring of 2004. Solid reporting credentials and a reputation for breaking important news stories have characterized Mike's work. Mike holds a B.S. degree in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and grew up partly in both Chicago and Louisiana.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 5:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.