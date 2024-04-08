Watch CBS News
Here's where you can vote early in Baltimore City

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Early voting in Maryland for the primary elections gets underway on Tuesday, May 2 and continues until May 9.

Voting hours will be from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day.

  • Here are the early voting sites in Baltimore City: 
  • Westside Skill Center 4501 Edmondson Ave - Rear of Building Enter on Athol Ave., 21229 
  • The League for People with Disabilities 1111 E Coldspring Lane, 21239 
  • Mount Pleasant Ministries 6000 Radecke Ave., 21206 
  • Public Safety Training Center 3500 W Northern Parkway Enter on Manhattan Ave, 21215 
  • Southeast Anchor Library 3601 Eastern Ave., 21224 
  • James McHenry Recreation Center 911 Hollins St., 21223 
  • Farring Baybrook Recreation Center 4501 Farring Ct., 21225 
  • BCCC-South Pavilion 2600 Liberty Heights Ave., 21215  

The primary elections will be on May 14.

First published on April 8, 2024 / 9:27 PM EDT

