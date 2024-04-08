Here's where you can vote early in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE - Early voting in Maryland for the primary elections gets underway on Tuesday, May 2 and continues until May 9.

Voting hours will be from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day.

Here are the early voting sites in Baltimore City:

Westside Skill Center 4501 Edmondson Ave - Rear of Building Enter on Athol Ave., 21229

The League for People with Disabilities 1111 E Coldspring Lane, 21239

Mount Pleasant Ministries 6000 Radecke Ave., 21206

Public Safety Training Center 3500 W Northern Parkway Enter on Manhattan Ave, 21215

Southeast Anchor Library 3601 Eastern Ave., 21224

James McHenry Recreation Center 911 Hollins St., 21223

Farring Baybrook Recreation Center 4501 Farring Ct., 21225

BCCC-South Pavilion 2600 Liberty Heights Ave., 21215

We have the information you need to know about voting in 2024.

The primary elections will be on May 14.