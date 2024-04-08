Here's where you can vote early in Baltimore City
BALTIMORE - Early voting in Maryland for the primary elections gets underway on Tuesday, May 2 and continues until May 9.
Voting hours will be from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day.
- Here are the early voting sites in Baltimore City:
- Westside Skill Center 4501 Edmondson Ave - Rear of Building Enter on Athol Ave., 21229
- The League for People with Disabilities 1111 E Coldspring Lane, 21239
- Mount Pleasant Ministries 6000 Radecke Ave., 21206
- Public Safety Training Center 3500 W Northern Parkway Enter on Manhattan Ave, 21215
- Southeast Anchor Library 3601 Eastern Ave., 21224
- James McHenry Recreation Center 911 Hollins St., 21223
- Farring Baybrook Recreation Center 4501 Farring Ct., 21225
- BCCC-South Pavilion 2600 Liberty Heights Ave., 21215
We have the information you need to know about voting in 2024.
The primary elections will be on May 14.