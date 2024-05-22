Here's whats in downtown Baltimore's 10-year revitalization plan

Five dirt bike seized from Woodberry home following police investigation, and more top stories

Five dirt bike seized from Woodberry home following police investigation, and more top stories

Five dirt bike seized from Woodberry home following police investigation, and more top stories

BALTIMORE -- Over the next decade, city and state leaders want to reimagine the everyday experience in downtown Baltimore through the Downtown RISE Strategic Action Plan.

The $6.9 billion initiative was unveiled in April.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the plan was moving into its next phase, a process of change that will occur over the next 10 years.

The 35-page document touches on several strategies including a plan to attract 10 new restaurants to the city, more options to help house the homeless, more public restrooms and revitalization for city bus stops and the Baltimore City Convention center.

Downtown RISE: A 10 Year Vision for Downtown Baltimore Downtown RISE

The plan also addresses the goal of the mayor's squeegee collaborative citing an 85% decrease in crimes related to the controversial topic and placing 40 young people with new jobs.

The mayor's office aims to expand access to employment and housing opportunities, the plan says.

Another crucial aspect the mayor is addressing is access to affordable childcare in light of inflation.

Scott outlines a move to repurpose vacant buildings into childcare centers with affordable services for working families.

The plan aims to position downtown Baltimore as a livable, yet asset-rich, economic epicenter on the northeast corridor.

Downtown RISE: A 10 Year Vision for Downtown Baltimore Downtown RISE

Goals of the plan include bolstering the economy, and investing in infrastructure, arts, culture, entertainment and public safety.

"As a city of neighborhoods, Baltimore's renaissance requires both uptown and downtown to thrive," Scott said. "In order for downtown Baltimore to achieve its full potential, we need to be deliberate, comprehensive, and collaborative in our approach. The Downtown RISE 10-Year vision delivers that and more. I want to extend my gratitude to Governor Moore, Downtown Partnership, and the numerous stakeholders who have helped put together this vision and will be instrumental in making it a reality. Together, we are going to continue building Baltimore's renaissance and see downtown RISE."

Leaders want to make Baltimore more livable by investing in transportation, improving walkability and street safety, and providing more access to employment opportunities.

Improving access to high-quality retail outlets, grocery stores, and healthcare facilities are also priorities listed.

According to Downtown RISE, over 25% of city businesses and 33.5% of city jobs are located downtown, but a mobility crisis has prevented residents from accessing this economic growth.

To solve this, the city plans to create more transportation options and improve the pedestrian experience. Part of doing so includes the construction of a proposed red line route that goes through Downtown.

Also included, are plans for a Pratt Street with more foot traffic.

You can read the full 10-year-plan here.