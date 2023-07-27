Heat Wave Hazards: Know the signs of heat-related illnesses

BALTIMORE -- Howard County residents are trying to find a way to beat the heat during a dangerous heat wave.

While some people were trying to find ways to beat the heat, other people are embracing it—but hydration is key.

"We're staying cool by ice cream and snowballs," Dawn Zimmerman said.

Other people have been staying hydrated with water and Gatorade.

Although water is important, hydration isn't the only thing Howard County resident Erin Yun made sure to remind her son about before he headed outside on Thursday.

"If you feel like you're getting lightheaded, if you feel like you're overheating, take a break and get some water," Yun said. "If you need to get in some shade, come inside and take a rest."

Dr. Mark Goldstein, the medical director of Sinai Hospital's emergency department, said about 700 people per year die from heat-related illnesses.

"When temperatures exceed 95 to 100 degrees, many people are going to be vulnerable to heat-related illnesses or even death," Goldstein said.

Goldstein says hydration is important, but when temperatures are extreme it is best to avoid long exposure to the heat.

"Really if there is a place to get inside to air conditioning and climate control, that is really critical during these heat waves," he said.

Cooling centers are available in counties across the state for those people who want to stay indoors during the heat wave.