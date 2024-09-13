HealthyMD: Back-to-School Health Essentials: A Checklist for Parents

Sponsored by and provided by LifeBridge Health

As summer winds down and the new school year approaches, it's time to start preparing for the busy days ahead. From adjusting sleep routines to staying on top of immunizations, here's a checklist to help your family get ready!

Sleep Schedules: The Key to a Well-Rested Student

Adequate sleep is essential for your child's health and emotional well-being. Well-rested kids focus better in class, manage their moods more effectively and perform at their best. To help them adjust to a school routine, try these tips:

Gradually shift bedtime and wake-up times 10-15 minutes earlier each day, starting a week or two before school starts back up.

Establish a calming bedtime routine, like reading or listening to soft music.

Limit screen time at least an hour before bed to promote better sleep.

Immunizations: Protect Your Child and Their Peers

Immunizations play a vital role in keeping your child healthy and protecting their peers. Ensure your child is up to date on required vaccines, such as MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) and Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis). These vaccines not only prevent the spread of disease but also provide an added layer of protection for classmates.

Need to schedule a vaccine appointment? Book now.

Nutrition and Healthy Habits: Fuel for Learning

A balanced diet helps your child stay focused and energized throughout the school day. Encourage them to eat a variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains, prioritize hydration and promote regular physical activity, whether through sports or outdoor play.

For more nutrition advice, check out our Nutrition Services.

Managing Food Allergies at School: Keep Your Child Safe

If your child has food allergies, a little extra planning can go a long way in keeping them safe at school. Make sure their teachers and school staff are informed of their allergies and work with them to create an action plan for classroom and cafeteria safety.

Eye Exams: Clear Vision for a Successful Year

Healthy vision is critical for learning and development. Scheduling an eye exam before school starts can help detect any issues that might affect your child's ability to focus or engage in class. Signs that your child may need an eye check include frequent headaches, squinting or struggling with schoolwork.

Ready for an exam? Book an appointment at the Krieger Eye Institute.

Sports Physicals: Get Game-Day Ready

If your child is joining a sports team, a sports physical is a must. These exams ensure they're physically prepared for the season and help identify any potential health concerns that could affect their performance.

Find your nearest location for a sports physical at ExpressCare or Children's Urgent Care.

Mental Health: Prioritize Emotional Well-Being

The back-to-school transition can be overwhelming for some children. It's important to support your child's mental health by encouraging open conversations about their feelings. Watch for signs of stress, anxiety or changes in behavior, and don't hesitate to seek professional guidance if needed.

For tips on supporting your child's emotional well-being, watch Licensed Therapist Diamond Greene's interview or explore our Mental Health Services.

Safety Tips: Start the School Year with Confidence

Safety is a priority both in person and online. Teaching your child how to stay safe in various situations will give them confidence as they navigate school.

Quick safety tips:

Teach your child to avoid distractions, like texting or using headphones, when walking or crossing the street.

Talk to them about recognizing and reporting bullying or unsafe behavior online.

Review carpool and bus safety rules, including the importance of seatbelts and staying seated during the ride.

Every step counts in making this back-to-school season a success!