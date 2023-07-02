Harford County Special Response Team saves baby deer during training exercise

BALTIMORE -- The Special Response Team of the Harford County Sheriff's Office saved a baby deer during a training exercise on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Team members were conducting woodland training exercises at Palmer Park when they found the deer, troopers said.

It was trapped at the bottom of a well.

The Special Response Team decided to implement a rappel operation and rescue the deer from its predicament, according to authorities.

Pictures taken by team members show a snake slithering along the rim of the well.