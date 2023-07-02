Watch CBS News
Harford County Special Response Team saves baby deer during training exercise

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Special Response Team of the Harford County Sheriff's Office saved a baby deer during a training exercise on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Team members were conducting woodland training exercises at Palmer Park when they found the deer, troopers said.

It was trapped at the bottom of a well.

The Special Response Team decided to implement a rappel operation and rescue the deer from its predicament, according to authorities.

Pictures taken by team members show a snake slithering along the rim of the well.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 10:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

