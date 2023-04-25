Harford County executive, sheriff at odds over money for a new precinct and training center

BALTIMORE - Harford County's new county executive is facing more backlash this week over his budget.

Last week, WJZ reported the Superintendent of Harford County Schools was unhappy about cuts. This week, Sheriff Jeff Gahler is speaking out because he says the executive is holding up plans to build a new precinct and training center.

Gahler said plans for the new building were approved before the current county executive, Bob Cassilly, took office and the building should already be under construction.

However, the county executive said it's a bad budget year and wants to put a hold on the project.

The sheriff and the newly-elected county executive are now at odds over money for a new police precinct and training center near Aberdeen.

The sheriff said this is a project that was approved by the former county council and executive., and that more than a million tax payer dollars have been spent drawing up plans to renovate this building already owned by the county.

The sheriff went before the county council on this issue Tuesday afternoon. He also posted to the sheriff's office Facebook page accusing the executive of defunding his agency.

"This is not about raising taxes," Gahler said. "I think we're going to hear that from the county executive. Ah, you're going to make me raise taxes. No we're not. That money was already put into the budget on a capital project."

Cassilly told WJZ that it is a bad budget year and with an unstable economy, and the best thing to do is hold off on construction.

"I came into this office four months ago," Cassilly said. "This was a project that was set up and I just put a hold on it while I get my stuff together and evaluate where we are financially. The last several years I was the lead defender of the police in the Maryland General Assembly Bar None. And this year I'm being accused of defunding the police. "

The sheriff said his next step is to meet with each member of the county council to see how they're feeling with moving forward with this building.

We will have much more on this story on WJZ News at 11.