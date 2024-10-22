Harford County school board calls for removal of VP in wake of Joppatowne High shooting

BALTIMORE -- Harford County school board members are calling for the removal of the board's vice president Melissa Hahn after she called for Superintendent Sean Bulson's resignation in an incorrect manner at two public meetings.

Board members said there should have been private discussions on the matter. There have been other calls for Bulson's removal after last month's deadly shooting at Joppatowne High School.

The board has yet to vote on Hahn's removal. She would still remain a member of the board if she's removed from her vice president position.