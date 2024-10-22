Watch CBS News
Local News

Harford County school board calls for removal of VP in wake of Joppatowne High shooting

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Harford County school board members call removal of vice president
Harford County school board members call removal of vice president 00:36

BALTIMORE -- Harford County school board members are calling for the removal of the board's vice president Melissa Hahn after she called for Superintendent Sean Bulson's resignation in an incorrect manner at two public meetings.

Board members said there should have been private discussions on the matter. There have been other calls for Bulson's removal after last month's deadly shooting at Joppatowne High School.

The board has yet to vote on Hahn's removal. She would still remain a member of the board if she's removed from her vice president position.

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.