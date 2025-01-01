Harford County rocked by "unimaginable" tragedy after mother murders her own baby

BEL AIR -- After the death of a baby girl, neighbors in Aberdeen and all of Harford County are still shaken up by the news.

Especially with the baby's mother arrested as the suspect.

Maya Dennis, 32, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of her five-and-a-half-month-old daughter.

She is currently being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center. She is scheduled for a bail review hearing in Harford County District Court on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The investigation

Harford County Sheriff's detectives were first alerted Sunday of possible child abuse. At Johns Hopkins Pediatric Trauma Center, detectives learned the victim suffered multiple skull fractures, brain bleeds, and numerous other life-threatening injuries.

Investigators went to the child's home -- an apartment in the 200 block of Mayberry Drive -- and interviewed multiple people.

Investigators learned Dennis had sole care and custody of her daughter around when the injuries happened.

During the investigation on Tuesday, the victim died from her injuries. Dennis was arrested after "making statements indicating she was responsible for the now fatal injuries," according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this is asked to call Detective K. Smith at 443-409-3576.

"It's just devastating..."

WJZ met a woman whose mother lives near where the victim lived. She recalled seeing the initial first responders' response.

"We saw all the ambulances and stuff there. It was like another random shooting," she said.

After learning details about the victim and her death, the woman described it as unimaginable.

"It's just devastating that an innocent child had to go through that," she said.

For Rob Kunkel of Bel Air, it's even more tragic this happened during the holiday season.

"It's supposed to be about family and joy," Kunkel said. "I can't see where somebody could actually kill their own child."