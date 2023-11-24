Harford County pizzeria holds fundraiser for family of Rachel Morin

ABINGDON, Md. -- A Harford County pizzeria held a fundraiser on Black Friday for the children of a woman who was found dead along a popular trailway in August.

Box Hill Pizzeria & Crab Cakes in Abingdon is donating 10% of the sales made by the restaurant to Morin's family.

Morin, a mother of five, was killed after she went for a walk along the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air on August 5. Her body was discovered the next day.

Detectives have been seeking public assistance in finding her killer. Early on, they got a huge break in the case—surveillance video that provided a glimpse of the suspect.

It was taken from the scene of a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles in March. Detectives said DNA from that crime scene matches DNA found at Rachel's crime scene.

The goal of the fundraiser was to raise enough money for Rachel's children to have a special Christmas.