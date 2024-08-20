Harford County teacher accused of possessing, distributing child pornography

BALTIMORE -- A Harford County teacher has been arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography. Dominic Lafrancesca worked at the George D. Lisby Elementary School at Hillsdale, where he taught music.

According to police, detectives with the Harford County Child Advocacy Center received a tip about suspicious internet activity related to the downloading of sexually explicit images of children who appeared to be between one and 13 years old.

The detectives identified Lafrancesca, 27, of Bel Air, as the suspect. After securing a search and seizure warrant, police arrested Lafrancesca at his home.

Police said Lafrancesca admitted to routinely downloading photos of children that are considered child pornography under Maryland law, and sharing those photos online with other adults.

Lafrancesca is held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center, and charged with 11 counts related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Detectives are working with the Sheriff's Office Digital Forensics Unit to analyze multiple electronic devices seized during court-ordered searches.

Anyone who has information about victims, or relevant information about inappropriate actions by Lafrancesca is asked to contact Detective Reynolds at the Harford County Child Advocacy Center at 443-409-3502.