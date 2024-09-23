Harford County community to address school safety concerns, debates superintendent's future at board meeting

BALTIMORE -- Harford County parents, teachers, and community members are expected to voice concerns about school security at the Board of Education meeting on Monday. The debate comes as some members of the community question whether Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson should resign over school safety issues.



During the previous meeting, the school board discussed new initiatives aimed at securing Joppatowne High School, with plans to implement them across all county schools.

The school board president highlighted efforts to upgrade the walkie-talkie system at Joppatowne High, with plans to improve the announcement system and provide lockers for students. They are also considering new tools to detect weapons. In addition, the district has increased the number of members on its security teams over the last three years.

However, the community remains divided on Bulson's leadership.

"It is just pathetic that we have to suffer from this to get our children educated," one community member said. "I think we would be better off to scrap this whole system the way it exists now and start over. We can do better with mothers who love their kids teaching than we can with this system you have all created."

Others expressed support for Bulson.

"Thank you, Dr. Bulson, for looking out for our children and our county," another community member said.

The Board of Education meeting will be held in Bel Air and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Monday.