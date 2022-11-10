Gun recovered at Mervo High School in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A gun was found Thursday at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, WJZ has learned.
It would be the 6th gun recovered at a Baltimore City school this year, according to WJZ's Ava-joye Burnett
It's also the second gun incident at the school, commonly known as Mervo, since student-athlete Jeremiah Brogden was killed early in the school year.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.