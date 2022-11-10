Watch CBS News
Gun recovered at Mervo High School in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A gun was found Thursday at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, WJZ has learned. 

It would be the 6th gun recovered at a Baltimore City school this year, according to WJZ's Ava-joye Burnett 

It's also the second gun incident at the school, commonly known as Mervo, since student-athlete Jeremiah Brogden was killed early in the school year. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

First published on November 10, 2022 / 3:37 PM

