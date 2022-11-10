Gun recovered at Mervo High School in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A gun was found Thursday at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, WJZ has learned.

It would be the 6th gun recovered at a Baltimore City school this year, according to WJZ's Ava-joye Burnett

It's also the second gun incident at the school, commonly known as Mervo, since student-athlete Jeremiah Brogden was killed early in the school year.

