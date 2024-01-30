Gun control advocates gather in Annapolis to seek an end to violence in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Maryland now ranks eighth in the country for gun law strength, according to Everytown Research and Policy.

Volunteers and survivors of gun violence spoke outside the state house on Tuesday to advocate for additional safety and prevention measures.

"I lost my baby cousin about a little over a year ago to a murder that happened by a young man in our community that was only 9 years old and she was 15," said Bolon Xi Amaru, from "Moms Demand Action."

The grassroots volunteer network "Moms Demand Action" held its annual Advocacy Day in Annapolis to push for more gun safety measures during this legislative session.

"Thanks to your hard work, Maryland is a gun safety leader with a legislature and a governor who put the safety of our families first," said Angela Ferrell-Zabala, the Executive Director of "Moms Demand Action."

In August 2022, a 9-year-old boy was playing with a loaded handgun in Southwest Baltimore when it discharged and fatally struck 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder.

The shooting happened in an instant, but NyKayla's cousin says the impact it left on their family is permanent.

"She had three other siblings and they still talk about her to this day as if they don't really understand why she isn't here," Amaru said.

Most of the volunteers with "Moms Demand Action" still live with the lasting impacts of gun violence.

"I speak to other moms all the time and that's one of their worries," said Cindy Camp, who lost her nephew to gun violence. "They can't sleep at night. The phone rings and it's like trauma all over again. Every time that phone rings and your child is not in the house, you're fearful."

Last year, Gov. Wes Moore signed bills to strengthen and secure firearm storage, keep guns out of sensitive locations and toughen concealed carry permit requirements.

However, in November, the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Maryland cannot enforce a law requiring people to obtain a license before they can buy a handgun.

"We're thankful for the things we've been able to work on thus far last year, but I want to be clear to everyone else, we're not done," Moore said.

Advocates say they want to see the administration keep the momentum going with policies and programs to intervene against gun violence in our communities, and especially among our youth.

"Like children under 10," Amaru said. "If they do a violent crime, they're not getting the proper services. If we mandate it though, we'll be able to ensure that these kids get these services."

The governor announced plans to create a Center for Firearm Violence Prevention and Intervention within the Department of Health to better coordinate these prevention programs.