Call for firing of Johns Hopkins doctor continue following alleged anti-Palestinian post

BALTIMORE - Calls for the firing of a Johns Hopkins doctor continue following alleged anti-Palestinian posts on social media.

The hospital says Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care Director Dr. Darren Klugman is still on leave pending an internal investigation.

Klugman can't interact with students or patients until the thorough investigation is complete.

Meanwhile, a local organization and some patients' families say that's not enough.

"I was deeply disturbed and astonished," said Shama, Shama, whose son was treated at Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center. "I was disgusted that such horrible statements could be spewed by someone who is the director of the Cardiac Care Unit where my son was just treated."

Klugman is under fire for negative posts made on X, formerly known as Twitter, for allegedly calling Palestinians animals for their slaughter.

He's since apologized and the account has been deleted.

But, the damage was already done. Weeks later, the post is still a major concern for the local Muslim and Arab communities.

"The sense that there could be a bias that could affect medical decisions that are being made within the institution is a big concern for a lot of families," said Zainab Chaudry, the Maryland dd director of the Council for American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

In a message, Johns Hopkins said: "Statements that explicitly threaten or extol violence against groups or individuals on the basis of national origin, race or religion, violate our policies and do not represent our value."

Shama, and other parents, say they will seek care elsewhere.

"I will not trust my child's care with Johns Hopkins as long as Dr. Klugman is employed there," Shama said. "Being a visibly brown Muslim woman with a head scarf, I am concerned for my baby's safety."

Echoing calls for the firing of Klugman, Chaudry, who was also under fire last month for her social media posts relating to the rise of Palestinians, said this is different.

"I reject any allegations of antisemitism," Chaudry said. "I think it's important to distinguish between criticism of an apartheid genocidal state and the Jewish people. This is different from that."

Shama said Klugman's remarks are ones you just can't come back from.

"There is no regaining, trust there is no amount of workshops and training that can repair this line of thinking," Shama said.

There are several online petitions both in support of Klugman and pushing for his termination. Each garner thousands of signatures.