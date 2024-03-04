Green buds appear in first stage of Cherry Blossom season in Washington D.C.

BALTIMORE - It's starting to feel more like springtime.

In our Nation's Capital, there's another sign of the upcoming season.

The famous Cherry trees are starting to bud in Washington D.C.

The National Park Service shared an update over the weekend, with small green buds beginning to appear on the trees.

This is considered Stage one of the six stages before the blooms reach their peak.

Peak bloom is expected between March 23 and 26.