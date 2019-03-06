National Park Service predicts peak bloom of Washington D.C. Cherry Blossoms

(BALTIMORE) — Spring flowers are around the corner, and there are none more famous in our region than Washington, D.C.'s Cherry Blossoms, where a festival is held to celebrate their fleeting beauty.

After days of teasing on social media, the National Mall announced its official peak bloom predictions for the Yoshino trees in the Tidal Basin.

You heard it here first! We're projecting #cherryblossom peak bloom to fall between March 23-26 this year. One of #WashingtonDC's most anticipated events, the gorgeous blossoming trees produce a short-lived scene of splendor. Learn more: https://t.co/h04Gu0ksc1

🌸🌸🌸#BloomWatch pic.twitter.com/dZK8IvVspV — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) February 29, 2024

The peak bloom will fall between March 23 to 26.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival runs from March 20 to April 15 with events including the Blossom Kite Festival, Petalpalooza, and a parade.

In 1912, Japan gifted 3,000 trees to the United States, and the first two were planted on the north bank of the Tidal Basin in West Potomac Park by First Lady Helen Herron Taft and Viscountess Chinda, wife of the Japanese ambassador.

The United States Government reciprocated with a gift of flowering dogwood trees to the people of Japan in 2915.

Since then, the festival has expanded to what it is today, with more than 50 events and programs.