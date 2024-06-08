Greater Baltimore Urban League celebrates 100th anniversary with block party and resource fair

BALTIMORE -- The Greater Baltimore Urban League celebrated 100 years in the community on Saturday.

WJZ's Miana Massey was in Seton Hill this afternoon as the organization hosted a block party, and announced renewed efforts to invest into Baltimore

Established in 1924, the Greater Baltimore Urban League celebrated a major milestone.

"The Urban League for the last 100 years has played a tremendous role in this community surrounding economic development, housing, health, education, crime, you name it," Ricky Smith, chairman of the Greater Baltimore Urban League, said.

The organization is now launching their Centennial Campaign, a century of impact, a future of promise, which signifies a transformative journey aimed at amplifying impact.

"It has been a real champion of the African American experience, and it has fought for the rights of African Americans not only in our city, but beyond," Dale Green, Morgan State University professor, said.

The Baltimore Urban League has provided impactful services to thousands in the area, and today is no different, hosting a community block party and resource fair.

"We are inviting the community to come in and hear about the past and future of the Urban League and support some of our small and minority owned businesses," Smith said.

On the search for a new CEO and president, this year the organization also plans to expand its Orchard Street Church campus, continuing to invest into Baltimore.

"It's like where has the time gone? Alot has been accomplished but so much more needs to be accomplished," Stacia Mobley, an Urban League Guild member said.

To learn more and get involved with the GBUL, visit their website here.