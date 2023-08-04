Watch CBS News
Great Wolf Lodge offering $84 booking sale for 8/4 day

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Great Wolf Lodge is offering a sale in honor of "8/4" day, which celebrates the year-round water park temperature being set to a comfortable 84 degrees.

Featuring a wide selection of amenities and family-friendly activities and events, tresort and indoor waterpark opened its first Maryland location in June.

August 4 only, rooms at all Great Wold Lodge U.S. locations will drop to a starting price of $84 per night when booked with the promo code 84DEGREES. 

The discounted rate is offered for select stay dates Sunday through Thursday between August 4 and December 23.  

You can learn more by visiting the Great Wolf Lodge website

