Great Wolf Lodge offering $84 booking sale for 8/4 day
BALTIMORE -- Great Wolf Lodge is offering a sale in honor of "8/4" day, which celebrates the year-round water park temperature being set to a comfortable 84 degrees.
Featuring a wide selection of amenities and family-friendly activities and events, tresort and indoor waterpark opened its first Maryland location in June.
August 4 only, rooms at all Great Wold Lodge U.S. locations will drop to a starting price of $84 per night when booked with the promo code 84DEGREES.
The discounted rate is offered for select stay dates Sunday through Thursday between August 4 and December 23.
You can learn more by visiting the Great Wolf Lodge website.
