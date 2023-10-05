Grandparents Scam: 13 charged after elderly victims tricked out of at least $2.5 million

BALTIMORE -- U.S. and Canadian law enforcement officials announced the takedown of more than a dozen alleged scammers in a "grandparents scam."

The Baltimore FBI field office began the investigation in 2018 after reports of elderly people sending cash to scammers posing as a family member in distress.

Five Americans have already been convicted in the scheme.

Canadian police charged 13 more people this week.

Investigators said the suspects scammed at least 85 victims out of $2.5 million, but that the actual losses are much higher.

"Burner phones that really weren't attributable to a subject we could identify, but they were coming from Canadian phone numbers, and told one of their grandchildren or a family relative was in trouble with the law, and they were directed to send cash." FBI special agent Jason Bender said.

Anyone who believes they've fallen victim to a similar scam is encouraged to report it to the FBI.