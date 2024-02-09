Watch CBS News
Local News

Governor Moore declares Lamar Jackson Day in honor of second MVP award

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Denise Koch has your Friday afternoon news roundup | February 9, 2024
Denise Koch has your Friday afternoon news roundup | February 9, 2024 01:47

BALTIMORE -- Governor Wes Moore has proclaimed Sunday, February 11, 2024, as Lamar Jackson Day in celebration of the Ravens quarterback's second National Football League Most Valuable Player award.

The award was announced Thursday night at the NFL Honors show on CBS. 

Related: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson claims second NFL MVP award

"Lamar Jackson is a generational talent and this Sunday across Maryland we will recognize him for his accomplishments, both on and off the field," Moore said. "We commend and celebrate him for his incredible achievement as this year's MVP."  

This season, Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to the AFC Championship game.  

He threw 3,678 passing yards and completed 24 passing touchdowns, 5 rushing touchdowns, and rushed for 821 yards.  He finished with the fourth-highest quarterback passing rating in the NFL at 102.7 

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 11:50 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.