Governor Moore declares Lamar Jackson Day in honor of second MVP award

BALTIMORE -- Governor Wes Moore has proclaimed Sunday, February 11, 2024, as Lamar Jackson Day in celebration of the Ravens quarterback's second National Football League Most Valuable Player award.

The award was announced Thursday night at the NFL Honors show on CBS.

"Lamar Jackson is a generational talent and this Sunday across Maryland we will recognize him for his accomplishments, both on and off the field," Moore said. "We commend and celebrate him for his incredible achievement as this year's MVP."

This season, Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to the AFC Championship game.

He threw 3,678 passing yards and completed 24 passing touchdowns, 5 rushing touchdowns, and rushed for 821 yards. He finished with the fourth-highest quarterback passing rating in the NFL at 102.7