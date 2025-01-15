Here's how Gov. Moore's proposed 2026 budget will impact Baltimore.

WJZ sat down with Maryland Governor Wes Moore as he prepared to share the proposed 2026 budget

WJZ sat down with Maryland Governor Wes Moore as he prepared to share the proposed 2026 budget

WJZ sat down with Maryland Governor Wes Moore as he prepared to share the proposed 2026 budget

BALTIMORE - Gov. Wes Moore's proposed 2026 budget includes significant investments in Baltimore's development and transportation infrastructure across Maryland.

The budget allocates $20 million to the West North Avenue Development Authority, marking a $5 million increase from 2025. Also funded, will be a $50 million commitment to Baltimore's Vacant Reinvestment Initiative aimed at rehabilitating vacant properties. Announced in December 2024, the program will also create affordable housing, new green space, and mixed-use developments.

Baltimore will also see transportation improvements, with $213 million in federal funding for new light rail vehicles and a comprehensive rehabilitation of Baltimore's metro system. The Port of Baltimore will receive $147 million from the Clean Ports Program for decarbonization efforts, plus $31 million to reconstruct a berth at Dundalk Marine Terminal.

The proposal includes $1 million for Ignite Capital's Ascend Fund, which supports Black and women-led social enterprises in Baltimore's underserved communities. The funding is also expected to leverage approximately $10 million in investments for local entrepreneurs.

Additionally, $3.25 million will support the Department of Juvenile Services' Safer Stronger Initiative, a crime reduction program operating in East Baltimore, Hagerstown, and Salisbury.

The plan also encompasses roadway safety improvements, including upgrades to I-81 and US 15, enhanced railroad crossing safety, and expansion of pedestrian safety initiatives.

The full budget breakdown is available here.