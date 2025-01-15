Here's how Gov. Moore's proposed 2026 budget will impact Baltimore.
BALTIMORE - Gov. Wes Moore's proposed 2026 budget includes significant investments in Baltimore's development and transportation infrastructure across Maryland.
The budget allocates $20 million to the West North Avenue Development Authority, marking a $5 million increase from 2025. Also funded, will be a $50 million commitment to Baltimore's Vacant Reinvestment Initiative aimed at rehabilitating vacant properties. Announced in December 2024, the program will also create affordable housing, new green space, and mixed-use developments.
Baltimore will also see transportation improvements, with $213 million in federal funding for new light rail vehicles and a comprehensive rehabilitation of Baltimore's metro system. The Port of Baltimore will receive $147 million from the Clean Ports Program for decarbonization efforts, plus $31 million to reconstruct a berth at Dundalk Marine Terminal.
The proposal includes $1 million for Ignite Capital's Ascend Fund, which supports Black and women-led social enterprises in Baltimore's underserved communities. The funding is also expected to leverage approximately $10 million in investments for local entrepreneurs.
Additionally, $3.25 million will support the Department of Juvenile Services' Safer Stronger Initiative, a crime reduction program operating in East Baltimore, Hagerstown, and Salisbury.
The plan also encompasses roadway safety improvements, including upgrades to I-81 and US 15, enhanced railroad crossing safety, and expansion of pedestrian safety initiatives.
The full budget breakdown is available here.