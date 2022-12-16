Governor-elect Wes Moore, family tours Government House with outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan

BALTIMORE - Governor-Elect Wes Moore and his family toured Government House Friday with outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan.

Government House, the governor's official residence, will be home to the Moores for the next four years.

"The governor showed us all the different rooms where you could have legislators or you could have business leaders or community groups," Gov.-Elect Moore said.

Friday was the second meeting for Moore and Hogan ahead of January's inauguration. The two met after Moore's historic win in November.



Moore, who will become Maryland's first Black governor, says building his team remains his priority before January 18's inauguration.

"We are going to have a cabinet that's going to reflect and look like the state of Maryland that's going to be hard-charging, competent and accountable," Gov-Elect Moore said.

At Thursday's budget presentation, Gov. Hogan said his and Moore's teams are meeting regularly. He said he will not weigh in from the sidelines after he leaves office.

"I always pretty much tell people what I think, but I'm going to do my best not to comment on the daily decision-making of the next administration," Gov. Hogan said.

The Moores gifted the Hogans a pewter bowl from Annapolis during Friday's meeting. There is no official move-in date, Moore said.