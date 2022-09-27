Governor candidate Dan Cox appeals judge's ruling on mail-in votes being counted before Election Day

BALTIMORE - Maryland Republican Governor candidate Dan Cox filed an appeal on a judge's ruling that allows mail-in votes to be counted before November's Election Day in Maryland.

Cox filed the appeal through an attorney Tuesday.

The Republican, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is challenging Democrat Wes Moore to replace Larry Hogan as Maryland's governor.

Cox's appeal could delay how election officials determine they will count the votes.

President Trump is reportedly hosting a fundraiser for Cox on Oct. 16 at Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.

An election denier who has taken a series of hard-line conservative positions, Cox faces disdain from fellow Republican and outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan, who told WJZ he will not be voting for Cox in November.

According to our partners at the Baltimore Banner, more than 1 million voters in Maryland are expected to mail-in their ballots.

Last week, a judge in Montgomery County ruled that mail-in votes in Maryland may be counted as soon as they are received.

In July's primary, a state law didn't allow votes to be counted until two days after Election Day, which pushed certification of several key races to be pushed back.

"I am disappointed but not surprised by Dan Cox's desperate effort to appeal Circuit Court Judge Bonifant's thoughtful, well-reasoned ruling to allow the early canvass of mail-in ballots beginning October 1st," Maryland Sen. Cheryl Kagan said.