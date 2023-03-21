Gov. Wes Moore pushes for Lamar Jackson to stay, says he 'should be a Raven for his career'

BALTIMORE - Add Gov. Wes Moore to the list of people advocating for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to remain in Baltimore.

The Ravens recently placed the non-exclusive franchise tagQB Lamar Jackson can start negotiating with other teams, but Ravens can match offers on Jackson, meaning he can negotiate contracts with other teams. However, the Ravens can match the offer or acquire two first round draft picks.

Jackson played the final season of his rookie contract this past year without an agreement on a new contract.

"Lamar Jackson should be a Raven for his career," Gov. Wes Moore said. "We are talking about someone who is a world-class talent."

The Ravens have until mid-July to sign Jackson to a contract extension.

If two sides can't agree, Jackson would be delegated to play on the franchise tag.

Gov. Moore, optimistically, believes the Ravens will lock up Jackson and be a force in the league for years to come.

"I'm excited for the day we can lock up Lamar Jackson to a long-term contract because I've got a feeling we are going to get a couple of rings," Gov. Moore said.

Jackson has missed 10 games combined the past two years and was unable to finish both seasons.

He passed for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season and gained more than 760 yards. In 2021, Jackson passed for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

The 32nd overall pick in 2018 won the NFL MVP in 2019.

Currently, both the Ravens and Jackson have been quiet.

However, Jackson touted his upcoming 'exclusive interview' on social media.

He said on his Instagram page that the interview was between him and TruzzProductionz™. It will be made available on his YouTube channel.

A video clip on his Instagram shows Jackson being questioned about his overall growth as a quarterback.

"The biggest thing for me, coming out of college, entering the West Coast system, was terminology," he said.

Jackson then went on to describe his experiences with game plays while donning a T-shirt that said "Lamar Jackson Experience."

"Subscribe to the Lamar Jackson Entertainment YouTube page for access to the full interview and link also will be in my bio dropping soon," he said in his Instagram post.