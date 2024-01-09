Gov. Moore signs State of Preparedness declaration ahead of hazardous winter weather system

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Wes Moore has signed Maryland's first State of Preparedness declaration just as a potentially hazardous weather system is poised to impact the state.

Moore announced that he signed the declaration on Tuesday morning. The weather system is projected to bring damaging winds, heavy rain, and flooding to parts of Maryland on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a BIG deal! Major, flooding by definition can cause major destruction to property and pose threat to lives. if you live in the purple area or no people that live in the purple area designated as “major” please share and let them know. @wjz pic.twitter.com/dHC8vtWJk0 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 9, 2024

"By declaring a State of Preparedness in Maryland, I am directing the Department of Emergency Management to coordinate the comprehensive preparation of State government ahead of potential impacts related to the incoming weather system," Moore said in a statement. "The safety and security of our residents is our top priority. Please remain vigilant, use common sense, and have a plan in place especially if you are in low-lying areas prone to flooding or where flooding is expected."

Moore signed an executive order establishing a State of Preparedness in November. It was designed to enhance the state's ability to quickly respond to potential hazards ahead of a disaster by allowing state agencies to collaborate and ultimately protect communities in advance of the threats.

The National Weather Service has said that Marylanders could experience a variety of dangers when the weather system rolls over the state:

Flood Threat

Timing: Tuesday through Tuesday night

Details: Rainfall amounts ranging from 1 to 3 inches are likely, with localized areas experiencing up to 4 inches. The heaviest rain is anticipated along and east of the Catoctin Mountains, including the I-95 corridor.

Advisory: Residents are urged to remain vigilant, have a plan in place, and avoid driving or walking over flooded roads or around barriers.

Wind Threat

Timing: Tuesday through Wednesday morning

Details: Gale-force winds are expected, with the possibility of storm force winds over bodies of water. Winds will continue to increase through the afternoon, peaking late this afternoon and evening. Instances of wind damage are anticipated over land.

Advisory: Residents are advised to secure loose items and take precautions against potential wind-related hazards.

Coastal Flood Threat

Timing: Tuesday through Wednesday

Details: Moderate to major tidal flooding is expected along the Chesapeake Bay and tidal Potomac River. Significant water levels may approach those observed on October 30, 2021.

Advisory: Coastal residents should take necessary precautions, and those in flood-prone areas are urged to be prepared for rising water levels.

Snow and Ice Threat

Timing: Until Tuesday afternoon

Details: Accumulating snow and ice will impact western Allegany and Garrett County on Tuesday morning and midday.

Advisory: Residents in affected areas should exercise caution and monitor updates for potential travel disruptions.

The state has made some recommendations for Marylanders who are trying to prepare for bad weather:

Never drive or walk over flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown!

Stay informed by regularly checking weather updates from official sources and be sure to have a way to access local forecasts and warnings.

Have an emergency kit ready and a family emergency plan in place.

Heed all warnings and stay indoors during severe weather.

Check with local authorities for the latest information about public evacuation shelters.

Keep devices charged in case of power outages.

Know who to contact in the case of a power outage. Emergency phone numbers for utility companies can be found here.

Follow Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) and regional NWS social media accounts for localized forecasts.

Only use generators outdoors and never in a garage. The generator should be at least 20 feet away from the home and away from windows, doors, and vents.