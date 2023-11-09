Gov. Moore: Maryland will move forward with building FBI headquarters in Greenbelt

Gov. Moore: Maryland to work with FBI to move forward with building headquarters in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. -- The General Services Administration's decision to select Greenbelt, Maryland, as the site of the FBI's new headquarters is facing some challenges.

Officials in Virginia and at the FBI raised concerns Thursday.

The GSA announced the decision to select Greenbelt as the site to replace the crumbling J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

"The FBI building is going to be coming to the state of Maryland," Gov. Wes Moore confidently declared Thursday after an event in Catonsville.

But Virginia lawmakers are fighting back. A joint statement issued by Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, Democratic Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and eight members of Virginia's U.S. House of Representatives delegation called for the GSA's decision to be reversed.

"We are deeply disturbed to learn that a political appointee at the General Services Administration overruled the unanimous recommendation of a three-person panel comprised of career experts from the GSA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation concluding that Springfield, Virginia, is the site best suited for the new FBI headquarters," The joint statement reads. "We have repeatedly condemned political interference in the independent, agency-run site selection process for a new FBI headquarters. Any fair weighing of the criteria points to a selection of Virginia. It is clear that this process has been irrevocably undermined and tainted, and this decision must now be reversed."

In a letter to FBI employees, FBI Director Christopher Wray criticized the GSA's decision over "concerns about fairness and transparency" and hinted that "we've still got a long way to go."

Moore said the state will work with the GSA and FBI to push the project forward.

"Maryland won on four of the five criteria, so the building will be in the state of Maryland. It will be in Prince George's County. We could not be more excited about the generational impact that's going to have on our state," Gov. Moore said.

The project selection included five criteria, including the site's proximity to the FBI training facility in Quantico, Va.

"GSA looks forward to building the FBI a state-of-the-art headquarters campus in Greenbelt to advance their critical mission for years to come. Thank you to everyone at GSA, DOJ, FBI, Congress, and others who helped reach this important milestone after a comprehensive, multi-year effort," GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said in a statement Wednesday.